Who's ready for Arby's? No, not the fast food restaurant, but our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week who's ready to meet his forever family.

He's a rat terrier mix who's only 14 weeks old!

Arby's is looking for a family who is OK with him being more independent that some pups.

He doesn't mind cuddling, just not all the time... although he's always ready for a good belly rub!

Arby's loves toys, especially the chew ones. He's also really good at racing up and down the stairs.

His adoption fee is $400 and he's neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations and chipped.

If you'd like to meet Arby's, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will have adoptable dogs at Petco in Draper, 195 E. 12300 S., Draper, on Saturday, June 15, 2025 from 1-4pm.