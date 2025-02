Have you heard of “chaos cakes”? Instead of perfectly-decorated cakes, it's all about chaos.

They're exactly what they sound like, cakes that have no rhyme or reason.

We asked Utah's own Cake Dame, aka Kariann Rugg to help make us a Chaos Cake and she delivered with a Barbie cake.

She also brought another popular cake right now, The Victorian Lambeth Cake, where there's a hidden message under the frosting.

You can find more from her at cakedame.com and @cakedame.