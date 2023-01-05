Why a cleanse or clean food meal plan is great after the holidays.

After the holiday season it's a great time to consider a cleanse or clean food meal plan.

Cleansing doesn't have to mean depriving yourself, but instead it's really about giving the body a reset, be it by doing a full juice cleanse or a meal plan that is a combination of juices, salads and liquids that help you to flush out the body and reduce cravings, especially for high processed sugars.

Jennifer Sutton, Founder High Vibes Juicery and Wellness Bar shared a variety of juices and salads that would be great for your meal plan as well as natural supplements.

High Vibes Juicery is located at 1800 Prospector Avenue and they just opened a location in The Market at Park City.

For more information go to guesthauspc.com.