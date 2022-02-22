Watch
Why a fully trained and licensed physician is important when medical care is needed

Physicians are the highest trained of all medical caregivers and it is O.K. to request to be seen by a physician when medical care is needed.
Posted at 1:33 PM, Feb 22, 2022
Utah Medical Association has initiated a public awareness campaign to remind Utahns that physicians are the highest trained of all medical care givers and that it is O.K. to request to be seen by a physician when medical care is needed.

It is important to recognize that all members of the healthcare team have their place, but that a fully trained and licensed physician is best suited to lead that team.

Dr. Noel Nye, a native of Ogden, Utah, graduated from Weber State University with a B.S. in microbiology and joined us in studio to discuss the benefits of having an MD or DO lead a patient’s healthcare team which include:

  • Having an expertly trained physician in the area of treatment that you need.
  • Preservation of patient safety.
  • Improved outcomes for patients needing the highest quality of care possible.

To find a qualified Utah MD or DO, visit BetterHealthforUtah.org.

