Why gut health matters for heart health

Many people don't realize that gut health matters for heart health.

Emilie Davis, a Gut Health Nutritionist, says the gut helps regulate cholesterol metabolism and blood sugar balance is closely tied to digestive health.

Inflammation often starts in the gut and impacts the heart.

So supporting the gut is one of the most effective and overlooked ways to support heart health.

Emilie encourages her clients to add in fiber-rich foods into their diets like oats, beans, lentils and vegetables.

Omega-3s like salmon, sardines, walnuts and flax are also good for the gut.

And, antioxidant-rich produce like berries, leafy greens and citrus should be included as well.

These foods help lower inflammation, support healthy cholesterol levels, and feed beneficial gut bacteria.

Simple Meal Ideas to Highlight (No Cooking Required)

Salmon + Roasted Veggie Bowl

Omega-3s + fiber = heart and gut support

Lentil & Vegetable Stew

Plant protein + soluble fiber for cholesterol balance

Oat Bowl with Berries & Nuts

A gut-friendly way to support blood sugar and heart health

You can learn more from Emilie at wholeessentialsnutrition.com.

