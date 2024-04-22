Why having an agent is important if you're building a home

Realtors Briana Allred with Equity Real Estate Advantage and Travis Maddox with Edge Realty joined us with why having an agent is important during a build.

By having representation you have someone who will work with the builder's agent to get you the most accurate information, make sure timelines are met with due diligence, deposits, closing so you don't fall out of contract, and this makes the entire process smoother.

Buying a new construction home can be complex, with many details to manage and decisions to make. A buyer's agent can help you navigate the process, from choosing the right builder to selecting the floor plan. Having someone with experience in construction also helps!

Many buyers mistakenly believe that not using a buyer's agent will save them money because the seller (or builder, in this case) won't need to pay the buyer's agent commission. However, in most cases, the builder has already factored in the commission into their pricing, so buyers won't see any cost savings by going it alone.

Edge is a leader in the treatment of buyers and agents: By having systems in place, Edge makes the buyers experience as simple as possible.

When you work with a builder's sales representative without your own agent, keep in mind that the builder's representative is legally obligated to act in the builder's best interest, not yours. Having your own agent ensures you have someone looking out for your best interests throughout the transaction.

Even after the sale is complete, a buyer's agent can provide valuable support, helping you navigate any issues that may arise during the building process or after you move in.

If you'd like more information on that listing, or for Briana's expertise, call her at 801-634-7508 or visit brianaallred.equityrealestateusa.com and follow her onInstagram @utahrealestate_briana.allred.

