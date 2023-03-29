Why In Utah's "100 Companies Championing Women" Matters to USANA

USANAis part ofIn Utah's 100 Companies Championing Women and they say it's important to them to be one of the businesses.

The initiative focuses on recognizing and highlighting the stories of 100 Utah companies that offer family-friendly policies and practices, as well as women-specific initiatives known to impact the recruiting, hiring, retaining, and advancing of women employees, managers, and leaders.

We talked with female coworkers Ashley Collins and Amy Haran who have worked together at USANA for more than 15 years.

They say they have supported each other as resources and colleagues and have used what they have learned from each other to mentor others and help create the USANA Women in Leadership program.

Both women say USANA is inclusive for women to grow and develop and 70 percent of direct sellers at the company are women. They are entrepreneurs with decision-making power.

They say having women leaders is a top priority at USANA, and it creates a positive brand reputation and improves problem solving and creativity.

USANA has many programs to help women too including scholarships, mentorship, a flexibly/ hybrid schedule as well as paid leave for primary care-givers and childcare support.

For more information please visit usana.com and inutah.org.

