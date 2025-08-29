Why "Mrs. Madi" says you should smash your burgers for your Labor Day BBQ

Mrs. Madi says if you want a really flavorful burger on your Labor Day BBQ, you should smash it and top it with her special sauce.

Mrs. Madi, AKA Madison Reid joined us with her techniques and recipes.

So why smash? She says smashing creates the signature craggy edges, locking in flavor do to the Maillard reaction and creating a flavorful crust.

Madison suggests using 80/20 ground beef.

Her special sauce (recipe below) is made with a simple mixture of mayo, ketchup, BBQ sauce, and relish combining sweet, tangy and creamy elements.

When it comes to the bun, always use a brioche bun.

Then, just add your favorite toppings.

Ingredients

Beef Patties

1.5 lb 80/20 ground beef

1 tsp fine sea salt

1/2 tsp ground pepper

Toppings

8 slices American cheese

iceberg lettuce

red onion

tomato

pickles

avocado

8 Brioche buns

Sauce

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup BBQ sauce

2 tbsp pickle relish

Instructions

Beef Patties

1. In a mixing bowl add 1.5 lb. ground beef. Knead in 1 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp ground pepper. Separate the beef until 8 even portions.

2. Add a skillet or fry pan to the stovetop over high heat and allow it to heat up.

3. Add a ball of seasoned beef to the skillet and press it down flat with a burger press or metal spatula. Cook until fully browned on one side, flip and repeat. Add cheese slice why hot to melt on.

Sauce

1. In a small mixing bowl add 1/2 cup mayo, 1/4 cup ketchup, 1/4 cup bbq sauce and 2 tbsp pickle relish. Stir to combine.

Assemble

1. Toast your brioche buns in a toaster or on the hot frypan. Place a cooked, cheesy beef patty to the brioche bun. Top with your favorite toppings and a heaping spoonful of special sauce. Dig in!

For more recipes please visit mrsmadi.com.