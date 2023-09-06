Why people may not be taking their medications as prescribed and directed

At its most basic, medication adherence is taking medications as prescribed and directed.

But, up to 50 percent of prescription users aren't taking their medications as indicated or advised by their doctor or pharmacist.

This can have serious health consequences.

There are many reasons people may be nonadherent. We talked with Optum's Director of Clinical Pharmacy, Elizabeth Paschen, about some of those reasons.

She says some people have a fear of side effects. They also may not clearly understand the need for their different prescriptions.

There is also the prohibitive cost for many people that keep them from using medications properly.

But, she says it's very important to take all medications as prescribed and directed. Simply put, medicine doesn't work if you don't take it.

So at Optum, they stress a personalized, value-based care model that emphasizes close, regular contact with your doctor.

They believe the more you and your doctor communicate, the better they are to be able to advise you on your health care needs.

At Optum both your doctor and pharmacist will help you understand everything from potential side effects to how a lack of symptoms from a condition doesn't necessarily mean you don't need a medication.

They also help with cost by prescribing generic medications rather than name brands, whenever possible. According to FDA regulations, generic drugs must have the same active ingredients, and work the same.

Paschen says, "We also take very seriously a process called reconciliation. This means working with all patients to ensure they are properly informed about their medications, and that all their questions are answered."

This is especially important when people go in and out of care facilities.

Upon both intake and discharge from care facilities, the following takes place:

o All medications previously prescribed are fully reviewed to make sure they are being properly taken, and they are still appropriate in the present circumstances

o Optum also reviews all medications that may be potentially prescribed in the care setting, to make sure potential interactions are taken into account

o Within 48 hours of discharge, all patients receive a follow-up check-in to make sure all medications are being taken properly, and that the patient is facing no further issues

You can learn more at optum.com/utah.

