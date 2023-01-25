Why reading "bedtime stories" is so much more than helping a child go to sleep

When parents read a bedtime story to their children, it's so much more than helping them get to sleep.

Katrina Kmak with the Park City Library joined us with why reading is so important to kids.

She says children's books expose kids to language and vocabulary they don't normally learn in everyday language.

And, she says reading and talking to your kids from birth to three years old has a direct correlation on their success in school when they are ages eight to nine.

Park City Library has weekly programs and special events to help kids learn to read from an early age.

That includes the Dolly Parton Imagination Library which is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books to children up to five years old.

For more information please visit: parkcitylibrary.org.

