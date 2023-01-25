Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Why reading "bedtime stories" is so much more than helping a child go to sleep

Park City Library: The Love of Reading Starts Early
Reading and talking to your kids when their babies has a direct correlation on their success in school later.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 15:42:06-05

When parents read a bedtime story to their children, it's so much more than helping them get to sleep.

Katrina Kmak with the Park City Library joined us with why reading is so important to kids.

She says children's books expose kids to language and vocabulary they don't normally learn in everyday language.

And, she says reading and talking to your kids from birth to three years old has a direct correlation on their success in school when they are ages eight to nine.

Park City Library has weekly programs and special events to help kids learn to read from an early age.

That includes the Dolly Parton Imagination Library which is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books to children up to five years old.

For more information please visit: parkcitylibrary.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere