Why seven people went undercover in the Utah County Jail

This season on "60 Days In", seven participants voluntarily go undercover in the Utah County Jail.

They are hoping to shed light on an influx of drugs, contraband and gang activity to help Sheriff Mike Smith identify issues and create positive change for both inmates and staff.

Sheriff Smith joined us in studio and said he introduced the participants to one another before entering the jail, so they could work as a team to complete their missions.

For the first time, a new rule is enacted this season that once a participant gives a distress signal, you will be pulled out of the program.

With no time for second chances or moments of weakness, the fearless participants, each with their own personal motives, make a pact to not quit the program early and to do whatever it takes to expose the flaws in the system.

You can watch "60 Days In", starting on May 30, 2024 on A&E and learn more on Instagram.