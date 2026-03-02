Why Spring hiking in Utah is so special.

Lori Thompson is a mom to eight boys and we love talking to her about fun things to do as a family in Utah.

She joined us with one of her favorite activities in Spring — hiking!

She says Spring hiking in Utah is special because the snow is melting and waterfalls are at their peak.

Wildfire are starting to bloom and everything is green!

The temperatures are great, you don't have that scorching summer sun to deal with.

But, trails can be muddy so you need to prepare for Spring hiking.

Lori says to wear trail shoes instead of slick sneakers and know that at higher elevations there could still be snow.

She says you must teach your kids to stay on the tails to prevent erosion as well.

Speaking of hiking with kids, Lori shared some tips to make their experience on the trails fun.

She suggests making it a game, for instance: "First to spot a waterfall wins", or a scavenger hunt for pine cones, bridges or wildflowers.

Also, Lori says to stop for snacks halfway as a turnaround reward and focus on the experience, not the distance you go.

You can follow Lori on Instagram @lorisfablife.

