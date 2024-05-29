ALA Utah Girls State is a leadership and non-partisan government conference where youth can learn more about civic responsibility and leadership in their local government.

Michelle McCullough, CEO of DreamBoard Media, is also a part of Girls State and joined us with why teaching civic involvement to teens is important in our current political climate.

She says girls will get a better understanding of how local government affects their daily lives through offices like school board and community councils.

Attendees have the chance to launch campaigns and run for office, draft and debate legislation, learn public speaking and debate skills all while earning three University credit hours in Political Science 2920.

Michelle also says it's important to teach teens about being informed and voting.

Plus, she says it's critical to teach kids that they can disagree, even on important issues, with respect.

American Legion Auxiliary units in all 50 states hosts ALA Girls state. Teens who are interested in future Girls States Events should contact their school counselor of local American Legion Auxiliary unit.

For more information please visit alautahgirlsstate.org.