Why the holidays can be hard on our mental health and resources to help

For many people, the holidays bring with them additional stress and a risk of depression

Symptoms can include anything from sleep disturbances to unexplained physical problems

If you suffer from seasonal depression, learn to recognize your own holiday triggers and avoid them if possible

If you are feeling depressed, make an appointment with your doctor as soon as possible.

If you worry that you or someone you're close to is in danger of self-harm, call 911 immediately.

We talked with Dr. Mark Johnson from Optum about why the holidays can be extra taxing on our mental health.

He explains that the season can present an overwhelming array of demands – cooking for and hosting extended family, shopping, dealing with our children on extended breaks from school, and others

Economic and pandemic-related pressures may compound feelings of stress, too, Dr. Johnson says.

And also, since the holidays are, again, typically times of gathering and celebration, for those who have lost loved ones or are isolated for a number of reasons, the holidays can be extra trying.

Dr. Johnson says it is possible for someone to only experience a single episode of depression in their entire lives, but people who experience it typically will experience multiple episodes throughout time

During a depressive episode, symptoms may be almost constant for days at a time, and can include feelings of sadness and hopelessness; outbursts, irritability or frustration, even over small matters; or a loss of interest in normal activities

You might also experience sleep disturbances, a lack of energy, changes in your regular appetite and weight, or trouble concentrating or making decisions

Sometimes, those experiencing depression may also have physical problems, like back pain or headaches, with no easily explainable cause

If you're ever in doubt, talking with your primary care provider is never a wrong decision

Dr. Johnson says quite simply, if you're feeling depressed, especially combined with some of the other symptoms we talked about, make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as you can

