Why will one can of soda sink while another one floats?

Clark Planetarium is open and ready to welcome you back for cool exhibits and shows.

Budah stopped by to learn about Density Duos with Cynthia Checketts.

She showed him why one can of soda will sink in a tank of water, while another one the exact size will float.

It all comes down to density. A sugary drink has more density, so it sinks to the bottom. A diet soda will float because it is less dense.

The same experiment can be done with an orange. An orange that has the peeling on it will float, while a peeled orange will sink. In this case Cynthia says it's all about the air that gets inside.

Clark Planetarium is taking safety precautions so you'll feel safe on your visit. But if you prefer, they're still offering virtual events as well.

To see their hours and more visit clarkplanetarium.org.