Why women aren't as happy as men and what we can do about it

Would it surprise you to know that men are generally happier than women?

Those are the findings of Happiness Research done in 2024 by DreamBoard Media and the Center for Generational Kinetics.

Michelle McCullough, CEO of DreamBoard Media, joined us with a closer look at the research.

She says 76 percent of men rate their overall happiness significantly higher than women at 66 percent.

In addition, 82 percent of men are more likely to feel like they have a sense of purpose compared to 73 percent of women.

Michelle gave us some strategies for women to improve their happiness, which are also backed by the research.



Human Connection - Spend Time with Family and Friends Discover & Pursue a Sense of Purpose Practice Positivity

You can learn more about the research and contact Michelle at speakmichelle.com.