Why writing letters of gratitude is good for your health

One of the best ways to have a great New Year is to be grateful.

It's simple yet powerful and Joel Zuckerman, a former Golf and Travel writer, has become a gratitude expert the last 10 years.

It started 10 years ago when he wrote a thank you letter to a friend. He had no idea how powerful it would be to write a letter of gratitude so he did it again and again. Now 10 years later he has written 230 letters of gratitude and written 8 books.

When you write down what you are grateful for or write a letter of gratitude to a friend, family member or even the delivery person, it also has many health benefits.

You will notice more emotional balance, equanimity, and better sleeping patterns.

If you would like to know more or. book Joel for a speaking engagement for your company go to GratitudeTiger.com.