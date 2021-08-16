Why you may want to start thinking about your future as a movie trailer

Motivational speaker Rachel Barker says you shouldn't dread middle age. She's learned to embrace it.

A few years ago, in her late 30's, Rachel says she had a rude awakening that she needed to be her own wellness advocate. She was experiencing some frustrating physical ailments that her doctors believed were part of the normal aging process.

But, Rachel says, "I wanted more out of my body, I wanted more out of my relationships and I wanted to feel better, look better and ultimately be better."

She says she started to eat for her body, and exercise for her body. She says more cardio is not always better, especially as you get older.

Rachel lowered her caffeine intake and recognized the dire need for adequate sleep. And, she says, "Wanting more out of life sometimes requires us to do less and allow our bodies to rest."

She suggests you think about your life and your future as a movie trailer, to help you get a clear vision of what you want your life to look like.

