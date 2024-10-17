Why you need to keep your mind in the gutter during the fall months

When all the leaves change colors, it's a beautiful time in Utah. But, when those leaves fall, it's important to keep them away from the gutters.

When leaves drop and collect, and then there's a storm event, those leaves can clog the storm drain system which is not only problematic for flooding, it can actually deplete oxygen in the water, killing wildlife.

Storm water is rain, sleet, hail and snow. It is not treated and anything that gets into it, including, leaves, lawn clippings, and pet waste, goes directly into the nearest river, lake or stream.

That's why it's important to be a good steward and clean your curb and butter.

You can also do your part by minimizing the chemicals that get into storm water. Seep fertilizers off the sidewalks and driveways and back onto lawns.

Wash your car at a commercial car washing business. They recycle the water. If you do choose to wash your car at home, make sure the water stays on your property. Accomplish this by parking on the lawn.

Same rule applies to power washing, make sure you keep all water on your property.

Pet waste is a huge problem. Pet waste contains Ecoli, which is bad for human health.

You can learn more at sandy.utah.gov/stormwater.

