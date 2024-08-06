Why you should prep for TEN hours before a job interview

Before you go into a job interview how much time do you spend preparing? How much should you? TEN hours!

That's according to Sam Owens, author of "I Hate Job Interviews: Stop Stressing. Start Performing. Get the Job You Want."

He says out of that ten hours, half of it should be practicing out loud. "Everything sounds great in your head, but it's only when you practice out loud that you know your weak spots.

Sam says interviewing is the most stressful part of the job search, and many people have been "out of the game" for a long time.

His book lays out, step by step, exactly what you need to do to have a great job interview.

Even though you don't know the questions that will be asked, you can easily know the types of questions you'll be asked by reading the job description.

You can learn more at samscareertalk.com.