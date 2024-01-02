Why you should take dieting off of New Year's resolutions

Trish Brimhall, nutritionist with Nutritious Intent says the most consistent predictor of weight gain is dieting.

She says, "The quickest way to damage your relationship with food and suck the joy out of health habits is dieting."

So take dieting off of your New Year's resolutions.

Instead, Trish gave us some healthy habits to consider:

• Add more nutrient balance to your meals – think of the template: grain, protein, produce. Having some items on hand can make reaching those health goals a bit more realistic. Premier Protein is more than a convenient protein source, it can help bring joy to the health journey with the return of the seasonal flavor winter mint chocolate. Trish says, "As a registered dietitian, I love benefit of protein-packed nutrition, including 30g of protein, 160 calories and 1 gram of sugar in each shake. Add in protein to aim for a balanced meal template of grain, protein, produce."

• Add in more home-cooked meals – this will be a priority-shifter. But even starting with one extra meal per week that is cooked at home and enjoyed at the family dinner table can make a big difference in your physical and emotional health.

• Add in produce – whether fresh, frozen, or canned, adding produce in to every meal and ideally some snacks doesn't just add in more nutrients and fiber, but it also helps keep other food groups and overall energy intake in better balance.

• Add in exercise that you enjoy and look forward to – punitive exercise is another form of dieting, so choose the timing, location, and variety wisely.

For more information please visit: nutritiousintent.com.

