Why you shouldn't let "range anxiety" keep you from going electric

You can see how unhealthy Utah's air can be during winter inversions.

And you probably know that driving an electric vehicle would help since 50 percent of emissions come from our vehicle tailpipes.

If you're in the market for a new vehicle, these zero-emission electric vehicles (EVs) will help better our air, which is better for all of us.

John Miller, General Manager of Mark Miller Toyota, and UCIAR Board Member says some people can have "range anxiety" with an EV. But, he says studies have shown that most drivers typically travel less than 100 miles on a typical day.

Today's EVs go above 200 miles on a fully-charged battery, with nearly all new models traveling more than 100 miles on a single charge.

There are also increasing numbers of EV charging stations at businesses, government centers, shopping centers, and performing arts venues.

Toyota is planning to introduce 15 battery EVs by 2025. The new series is called "B-Z".

Toyota also launched the first-ever mass produced hybrid electric vehicle, the Prius.

Miller says hybrids are a great choice if you are worried about your electric car's range.

If you do stick with a gas-powered vehicle, the most important thing you can do is to shut off your car and don't idle.

Idling uses more fuel and emits more CO2 than turning off and restarting your engine. And, plan ahead by putting an extra scarf or blanket in your car to have handy and keep you warmer.

Miller also recommends checking out the Smog Ratings on vehicles.

UCAIR.org is a great resource to find out even more things you can do, and to learn about available rebates for making air quality improvements.