Hire a professional proposal planner before popping the question

Pro Proposal Co.
Pro Proposal Co. can help you plan before you get on one knee and pop the question.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 15:20:37-04

Pro Proposal Co. says they are Utah's first proposal planning company!

They are based out of Park City but plan proposals all over Utah.

The business is focused on creating an easy and perfect proposal experience for their clients and their partners.

Maddie job got the idea for the business when her then-boyfriend popped the question and it was magical. But, it took him a lot of time to prepare.

Her business alleviates the pressure of all that. They take care of the details including idea creation, vendor booking and day-of-coordination, which allows their clients to focus on the most important moment: getting down on one knee.

Maddie says she has clients that have come from all over the country and internationally as well to propose in Utah!

If you'd like more information visit their website proprorposalco.com or follow them on Instagram @pro.proposal.co.

