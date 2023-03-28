Why your furnace is like a hair dryer

Did you know your furnace is like a hair dryer... well kind of!

Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services showed Jenny Hardman the basics of a furnace which is the air going in and the air going out, just like a hair dryer.

If one of those areas gets blocked, your furnace can't perform well. So, if the room or closet with your furnace has turned into another storage room, you need to remove some of the items and give your furnace the space it needs.

Any Hour Services is the Official Home Services Partner of The Place, and one of our Home Pros.

