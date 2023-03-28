Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Why your furnace is like a hair dryer

Home Pros: Any Hour Services
Jenny went to The PLACE home services partner, Any Hour Services for a look at how furnaces compare to hair dryers.
Posted at 2:43 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 16:43:20-04

Did you know your furnace is like a hair dryer... well kind of!

Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services showed Jenny Hardman the basics of a furnace which is the air going in and the air going out, just like a hair dryer.

If one of those areas gets blocked, your furnace can't perform well. So, if the room or closet with your furnace has turned into another storage room, you need to remove some of the items and give your furnace the space it needs.

Any Hour Services is the Official Home Services Partner of The Place, and one of our Home Pros.

You can call Any Hour Services at 801-443-7540 or visit anyhourservices.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere