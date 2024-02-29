Watch Now
Wigs and hair extensions for women facing hair loss

Hair loss is a widespread occurrence that doesn't just affect men, but a problem that many women may inevitably face at some stage in their lives.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Feb 29, 2024
Lacy Gadegaard-West founded The Laced Hair Foundation out of her own hair loss battle due to a devastating medical diagnosis.

Lacy, owner Laced Hair Extensions, wanted to help others experiencing what she did so she created her charity which offers wigs and hair extensions made from real human hair. All of the wigs and hair extensions are donated through the foundation.

She founded The Laced Hair Foundation to give women confidence and hope when they are struggling or experiencing hair loss.

On March 8th, the charity will host it's third annual Hair for Hope Gala at The Grand America in Salt Lake City.

For more information about the foundation go to https://lacedhairfoundation.org/ and for more information about Laced Hair Extensions go to lacedhair.com.

