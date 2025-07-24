Wild Blueberry & White Chocolate Cookies recipe by Cooking with Ruthie

Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, says this recipe for Wild Blueberry & white Chocolate Cookies are a true masterpiece!
Ingredients
- 3 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 cup salted butter, room temperature
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup dried wild blueberries, (you can find them at Trader Joe's)
- 1 cup white chocolate chip cookies
- Extra sea salt, for sprinkling on cookies
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Coat cookie sheet with cooking spray; set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sea salt, baking soda, and baking powder; set aside.
Cream butter and sugars together until light and creamy; about 5 minutes.
Add the eggs one at a time; scraping bowl down with each addition.
Add vanilla extract; cream 2 more minutes.
Add dry ingredients to the wet in two parts and mix until 80 percent combined.
Stir in the wild blueberries and white chocolate chips.
Roll dough into 2 inch balls or use a large cookie scoop onto prepared baking sheet.
Add a sprinkle of sea salt on top of each dough ball.
Bake for 9-10 minutes or until the edges are lightly golden brown.
Remove from oven and allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes.
Transfer cookies to a wire cooling rack and cool completely.
Enjoy your Wild Blueberry & White Chocolate Cookies with a tall glass of milk!
You can find more recipe at cookingwithruthie.com.