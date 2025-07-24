Wild Blueberry & White Chocolate Cookies recipe by Cooking with Ruthie

Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, says this recipe for Wild Blueberry & white Chocolate Cookies are a true masterpiece!

Ingredients



3 cups flour

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup salted butter, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup dried wild blueberries, (you can find them at Trader Joe's)

1 cup white chocolate chip cookies

Extra sea salt, for sprinkling on cookies

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Coat cookie sheet with cooking spray; set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sea salt, baking soda, and baking powder; set aside.

Cream butter and sugars together until light and creamy; about 5 minutes.

Add the eggs one at a time; scraping bowl down with each addition.

Add vanilla extract; cream 2 more minutes.

Add dry ingredients to the wet in two parts and mix until 80 percent combined.

Stir in the wild blueberries and white chocolate chips.

Roll dough into 2 inch balls or use a large cookie scoop onto prepared baking sheet.

Add a sprinkle of sea salt on top of each dough ball.

Bake for 9-10 minutes or until the edges are lightly golden brown.

Remove from oven and allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes.

Transfer cookies to a wire cooling rack and cool completely.

Enjoy your Wild Blueberry & White Chocolate Cookies with a tall glass of milk!

You can find more recipe at cookingwithruthie.com.

