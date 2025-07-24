Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Wild Blueberry & White Chocolate Cookies recipe by Cooking with Ruthie

Wild Blueberry & White Chocolate Cookies
These cookies by Cooking with Ruthie are so good!
Wild Blueberry & White Chocolate Cookies
Wild Blueberry & White Chocolate Cookies
Posted
and last updated

Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, says this recipe for Wild Blueberry & white Chocolate Cookies are a true masterpiece!

Ingredients

  • 3 cups flour
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 cup salted butter, room temperature
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs, room temperature
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 cup dried wild blueberries, (you can find them at Trader Joe's)
  • 1 cup white chocolate chip cookies
  • Extra sea salt, for sprinkling on cookies

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Coat cookie sheet with cooking spray; set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sea salt, baking soda, and baking powder; set aside.

Cream butter and sugars together until light and creamy; about 5 minutes.

Add the eggs one at a time; scraping bowl down with each addition.

Add vanilla extract; cream 2 more minutes.

Add dry ingredients to the wet in two parts and mix until 80 percent combined.

Stir in the wild blueberries and white chocolate chips.

Roll dough into 2 inch balls or use a large cookie scoop onto prepared baking sheet.

Add a sprinkle of sea salt on top of each dough ball.

Bake for 9-10 minutes or until the edges are lightly golden brown.

Remove from oven and allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes.

Transfer cookies to a wire cooling rack and cool completely.

Enjoy your Wild Blueberry & White Chocolate Cookies with a tall glass of milk!

You can find more recipe at cookingwithruthie.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere