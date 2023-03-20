Wild Women Tribe connects women in empowerment-oriented excursions

Wild Women Tribe connects likeminded women in empowerment-oriented excursions, day-long outdoor workshops, and multiday retreats in nature.

The crux is learning how to "rewild" and reconnect back to the essence of what makes us each unique -- away from cell phones and other modern day distractions.

The transformations and awareness that women undergo in this safe container of the outdoors is mind blowing says Wild Women Tribe founder Renee Huang.

She joined us with tips for mindful living, which is practiced during her events.

Take space: Giving yourself a moment will allow you to stay present with yourself. Get up before the family; take an extra three minutes in the car before an appointment; allow yourself to collect yourself after moving on to the next task.

Create your bliss: Journaling, taking a bath, making a cup of herbal tea…. These are all ways to bring selfcare into your life in a way that prioritizes your own mental health and need for grounding tools.

Breathe: the power of intentional breath to bring us back into our bodies is powerful. Beyond having an actual breathwork practice, you can do this everyday by bringing awareness to the actual act of intaking breath and exhaling stress and anxiety.

Move your body: yoga, a walk in nature, even jumping up and down a few times moves energy and can shift your mood and mindset

Go outside in nature: Nature is a huge grounding tool that we have access to each and every day. Being in nature allows us to reconnect with ourselves in a way that is nourishing and energizing.

Drinking cacao is a traditional warm beverage that is made from pure cacao bean, the source and main ingredient in the candy we know as chocolate – but without the additives like sugar and coco butter.

Ancient south and Central American indigenous tribes have used cacao for heart centered, connective ceremony, to access insights and intuition, and in our women's retreat settings, we use it to create cohesion, connection and openness.

Renee suggests to prep to taste with cinnamon, your favorite milk, vanilla, honey or maple syrup (She likes to add cayenne pepper, cardamom, ginger and turmeric). Take a moment before you drink to focus on an intention or desire, drink and receive.

The next workshop is on March 25, 2023 around the theme of "planting seeds". It's a mindful hike, hot yoga class, brunch and a succulent planting. It goes from 9:30am to 2:30pm and is $175 per person.

Wild Women Tribe is also planning a Moab Camping Retreat from April 28 to 30, 2023. This one is three days off the grid in the wilderness of southern Utah just four hours from Salt Lake. It's $849 per person and you can register at wildwomentribe.net/retreat.

You can learn more at wildwomentribe.net and on Facebook and Instagram.

