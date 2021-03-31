Will you believe your own eyes? You have to see this magic trick!

Even through Zoom, magic still blows our minds!

Jenny talked with Magician and Entertainer Cole Blalock who did a long-distance card trick you just have to see to believe.

Cole is available for virtual shows for businesses or birthday parties, or whatever you need magic for!

He has been doing magic since his uncle gave him a magic kit when he was a little boy.

Cole's now performed magic in three different countries and three different languages, as well as across the country.

If you'd like to learn more, you can email him at cole.blalock9@gmail.com, call him at 601-408-7635 or visit coleblalockmagic.com.