Williams-Sonoma at Trolley Square is stocked and ready for the holidays

Williams-Sonoma at Trolley Square is your source for gourmet foods and professional quality cookware.

And with Thanksgiving fast approaching, they have everything you need, from cooking and tabletop essentials to advice and help with recipes.

As you get ready for your holiday gatherings, visit the store to purchase the treats that will make your holidays stress-free and festive.

They have gravy and spices for your Thanksgiving turkey and meal.

You can also pick up Peppermint Bark for the holidays. Boxes, baskets and tins are available.

This year make sure to purchase your meal necessities, gift items, and holiday treats early.

Right now stores are stocked and ready!

You can learn more by visiting trolleyquare.com/williams-sonoma.

