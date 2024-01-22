Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Win 2 tickets to the "Big Game" courtesy of Jerry Seiner Kia

Instead of watching the big game on TV, you could be in the stands!
From now through January 27, the public is encouraged to visit either Jerry Seiner Kia Salt Lake or Jerry Seiner Kia South Jordan to win two tickets to the Big Game,
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 15:30:35-05

The "Big Game" is coming up on Sunday, February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Instead of watching it on TV, you could be in the stands!

Jerry Seiner Kia Salt Lake and Jerry Seiner Kia South Jordan are having a "Super Savings" Event, providing an exclusive opportunity for customers to win tickets to the "Big Game".

From now through January 27, 2024, visit either Jerry Seiner location and enter the contest.

To significantly improve your chances of winning, take a test drive or purchase a vehicle.

Complete details can be found atseinerkiaslc.com/the-big-game or seinerkiasj.com/the-big-game.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere