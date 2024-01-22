Win 2 tickets to the "Big Game" courtesy of Jerry Seiner Kia

The "Big Game" is coming up on Sunday, February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Instead of watching it on TV, you could be in the stands!

Jerry Seiner Kia Salt Lake and Jerry Seiner Kia South Jordan are having a "Super Savings" Event, providing an exclusive opportunity for customers to win tickets to the "Big Game".

From now through January 27, 2024, visit either Jerry Seiner location and enter the contest.

To significantly improve your chances of winning, take a test drive or purchase a vehicle.

Complete details can be found atseinerkiaslc.com/the-big-game or seinerkiasj.com/the-big-game.