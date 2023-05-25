Win a trip! Be the 8-millionth guest to the aquarium

Did you know a tarantula has 8 legs and 8 eyes?

That according to Ashley Kerbs, the assistant curator of ambassador animals, at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

FOX13's Morgan Saxton recently visited the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium which is home to Sprinkles the tarantula.

"Speaking of eight, we will be welcoming our 8-millionth guest soon," said Karmel Harper, Associate Director of Marketing & PR.

Harper says it should happen over the Memorial Day holiday, so it is a great time to visit the aquarium and become a member for multiple visits.

Winner will receive glamping trip to Moab and a 4x4 offroad adventure in Arches National Park for four people, sponsored by Optum Health.

Other fun things happening in June at the aquarium include Nights Under Lights, Member Movie Nights, Yoga with the Sharks.

Learn more at livingplanetaquarium.org

