Wine & Dine At La Caille

The Salt City Wine &amp; Dine is happening this weekend on the beautiful grounds of La Caille.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Aug 25, 2022
It's a wine and dine experience featuring Salt Lake City’s best food and drinks.

The Salt Lake Tribune is hosting the 1st Annual Salt City Wine & Dine event on Saturday, August 27.

Sample food and drinks from over 35 hand-selected vendors while walking the gorgeous grounds of the La Caille Estate.

An array of entertainment from musical performers to a magician and live painter will also be provided.

In addition, guests have the opportunity to bid on an array of items at a silent auction.

Pat Bagley, American editorial cartoonist and journalist for The Salt Lake Tribune, will be in attendance displaying and auctioning off framed cartoons from his archives.

All proceeds from the auction, in addition to the event, help support The Tribune and local journalism.

Tickets are still available. saltcitywineanddine.com

