Wines & Cocktails for Valentine's Day

When it comes to wine and cocktails for Valentine's Day, Jimmy Santangelo knows best!
Jimmy is a certified sommelier and founder of the Wine Academy of Utah and he suggests these three drinks for your holiday:
Italian Sparkling Wine & Northern California Red Blend with bouquet of flowers
- Broc Cellars ‘Love Red’ Blend, North Coast 2020
- Italian Sparkling; Antica Tenuta ‘Pietramore’ Méthedo Ancestrale, Colli Aprutini IGP 2020
Spritzers for Him & Her
- Cocchi Americano Bianco, Soda Water and Slice of Lemon
- Cappelletti Rosso, Soda Water and Slice of Orange
Local Single American Malt
- Sugarhouse Distillery American Single Malt Whisky
- Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups
