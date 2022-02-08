Watch
Wines & Cocktails for Valentine's Day

The Wine Academy of Utah gives us some suggestions for celebrating the day of love.
Posted at 2:05 PM, Feb 08, 2022
When it comes to wine and cocktails for Valentine's Day, Jimmy Santangelo knows best!

Jimmy is a certified sommelier and founder of the Wine Academy of Utah and he suggests these three drinks for your holiday:

Italian Sparkling Wine & Northern California Red Blend with bouquet of flowers

- Broc Cellars ‘Love Red’ Blend, North Coast 2020

- Italian Sparkling; Antica Tenuta ‘Pietramore’ Méthedo Ancestrale, Colli Aprutini IGP 2020

Spritzers for Him & Her

- Cocchi Americano Bianco, Soda Water and Slice of Lemon

- Cappelletti Rosso, Soda Water and Slice of Orange

Local Single American Malt

- Sugarhouse Distillery American Single Malt Whisky

- Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups

If you want to learn more go to Wine Academy of Utah

