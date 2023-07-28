Watch Now
Winnie is a good girl who deserves to find her fur-ever home

Let's find Winnie a Home!
Meet our Pet of the Week - Winnie! She'd be great with kids and dogs, but could also be a perfect "only child".
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 15:57:54-04

Our Pet of the Week is Winnie, a three-year-old sweet girl who's described as friendly, affectionate, smart, gentle, curious, quiet, and funny.

She deserves to find her fur-ever home!

Winnie would be good in a home with other dogs and children. She could also be a good only dog.

But, Winnie should not be with cats or chickens.

Winnie is house-trained and kennel trained and up-to-date on all vaccinations and is spade.

If you'd like to learn more, visit hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is holding an adoption event on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 10am-2pm at Post District Apartments, 570 South 300 West in Salt Lake City.

