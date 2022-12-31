Winter activity for the whole family

Ice bumper cars: inner tube on wheels!

Morgan Saxton from FOX13 went to check them out. This is the second year ice bumper cars have been available at Station Park in Farmington.

The rink, made of glass and ice, is located by the water feature to the north of Cinemark Theater and south of Twigs Bistro.

Up to 8 people can ride at once. The average ride time is 7-10 minutes.

America First Credit Union members receive a $5 discount.

It is open 7 days a week through January 29. Check hours or make a reservation online.