Winter Horseback Riding in the Heber Valley

In this week's Journeys with Jenny she hops in her Nissan Frontier and heads to the mountains for some horseback riding.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Mar 11, 2022
Winter Horseback Riding in the gorgeous Heber Valley is definitely an experience you should try.

In this week's Journey's with Jenny she is taking the Nissan Frontier up to the Soldier Hollow area to check out horseback riding with Rocky Mountain Outfitters.

On your horseback ride through the snow you will enjoy beautiful winter views of Heber Valley, wildlife, bald eagles, and more.

The trail departs from the Soldier Hollow Ski Area that hosted cross country skiing during the 2002 Olympics and you can choose from a 1 hour or 1.5 hour ride.

Rides depart at 10:00 am, 12:00 and 2:30 pm daily.

For more information go to Rocky Mountain Outfittersand to find more about the Nissan Frontier or other Nissan vehicles so to NissanUSA.com

