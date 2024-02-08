Watch Now
Winter Roundup: This is not your average wintry celebration

How you can see urban skijoring in downtown Salt Lake City
Truckloads of snow are being dumped in downtown SLC for the first Urban Skijoring event this weekend.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Feb 08, 2024
The Winter Roundup is sliding into Salt Lake City and this is not your average wintry celebration.

It's the country's first urban skijoring event and it's happening in the heart of downtown. If you're not familiar with skijoring, it combines ski racing and rodeo.

It kicks off Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 1 to 4 p.m. Spectators can line the east and west sides of West Temple from 100 South to South Temple. (They recommend you park in City Creek Center).

In addition to skijoring, there will be a Festival Village in front of Abravanel Hall with mechanical bull riding, live music, line dancing, firepits and food!

You can find all the information atvisitsaltlake.com.

