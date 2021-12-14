Winter & Whiskey in Park City

High West Distillery has been a staple in Park City since its opening in 2006 and their whiskey has become nationally known.

They have three locations - two in Park City on Park Avenue near lower Main Street and their distillery in Wanship, Utah.

High West is excited to release their limited edition High Country Single Malt which is an American single malt whiskey blended right here in the Wasatch Mountains, ranging in age from 2-10 years old.

You can get it now at their distilleries or liquor stores while supplies last.

For more information on their whiskeys, craft cocktails, dining menus, or three locations, go to highwest.com.

