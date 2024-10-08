Winterize your vehicle today for winter driving

Ken Garff Automotive Group is always there to help us.

Simon Millican, Service Manager at Porsche Audi Lehi, joined us with the biggest things we need to do to get our vehicles ready for winter driving.

Snow tires make a huge difference on traction especially on wet roads here in Utah. Get tires with more aggressive tread as opposed to an all-season tire.

Alignment is important when alignment is off, your vehicle can to pull one direction or another- and in inclement weather that can be a recipe for disaster.

With all of the construction going on, there are a lot of pot holes, you may not even realize your vehicle has gone out of alignment, so get it checked.

Wiper blades are super important. But, because they are made of rubber, they are eventually going to split, tear and degrade.

You usually won't think about it unless it's inclement weather- so it's something you should check- all dealerships you should be able to check them and replace them.

Brakes are one of the most important safety features on your car. If you hear any unusual noises when you brake or feel any vibrations, it's time to get them checked out.

Check your fluid levels before winter hits. This includes engine oil, transmission fluid, brake fluid, antifreeze/coolant, and windshield washer fluid. Each plays a vital role in the smooth and safe operation of your vehicle.

Ensure all your headlights, tail lights, brake lights, and turn signals are working properly. Replace any burnt-out bulbs.

If it's been a while since your last service, consider getting a tune-up. This typically includes changing the oil, replacing the air filter, checking the battery, and more. A well-maintained car is less likely to break down.

You should pack an emergency kit with things like a first aid kit, flares, a flashlight, and jumper cables. In case of an emergency, you'll be glad you have these supplies on hand.

Before you start driving, check the weather forecast and traffic conditions for your route. This will help you plan your trip and avoid any potential hazards.

