With the convenience of two kitchens who wouldn't want to road trip in this toy hauler?

With the convenience of two kitchens (one insde and one outside) who wouldn't want this 4115 Cyclone toy hauler fifth wheel by Heartland RV?

The optional 40 inch outside TV allows you to watch the ballgame while you are fixing a snack or a meal.

With the large garage you can easily bring along your favorite off-road toys whether that's a few dirt bikes or a four wheeler. The ultra-light ramp door allows you to easily load the toys.

Also in the garage you will find an electric rear screen, decorative chair rail, plus built-in overhead cabinets with an entertainment center.

Above the garage there is a loft for your kids, and below you will find a convenient half bathroom.

At night retire in the comfortable front bedroom where you will find a king bed, and plenty of storage with the slide out wardrobes and cabinet. You'll also enjoy the fiew out of the large bedroom picture windows.

The Cyclone toy hauler fifth wheels by Heartland RV are not your ordinary toy hauler. These models have beautiful cabinets and plenty of comforts throughout like high-quality furnitire, flat screen TV, cable TV and satellite hook-ups, plus a separate DVD/CD/MP3 Bluetooth stero for the garage and exterior.

Two side awnings with LED lights provide plenty of shade during the day, and at night you can grab a snack, your camp chair and enjoy visiting outdoors just a bit longer.

