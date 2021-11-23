With the flu season here, it's important to get a flu shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone six months and older.

Smith's Pharmacist Jayme Garcia says a flu shot will greatly reduce the chance of severe illness from the flu, and also reduces the risk of serious complications, like being hospitalized. Flu vaccines are fully protective about two weeks after vaccination.

Garcia says you can get a flu shot at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccination as well.

Smith's requests that people make an appointment and complete registration online prior to their visit at smithsfoodanddrug.com/flu.