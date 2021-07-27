With the return to the office will it mean a return to the formal business suit?

During the pandemic, many people worked in their sweat pants, even if their tops were more put-together.

But now with so many people returning to the office, does it mean the return to wearing formal business suits?

We talked with stylist Jordan Kaufman for his take on the new normal when it comes to business attire.

He says it's all about comfort as we head back to work. He showed us stretchy jeans that come in all sizes. And, shirts that are so comfortable you'll swear you're wearing a t-shirt.

Jordan also says shoes that can go from the office to play are hot right now.

And, check out the underwear he brought. He says once you try them you'll never go back.

Jordan has 20 years experience in styling men and women.

You can contact him through Instagram @jordanstyles398 or see more by clicking here.