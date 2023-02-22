Woman behind local soda shop shares success story

A local woman is sharing the success behind her soda shop: Twisted Sugar.

The now franchise was started nearly a decade ago by Tonia Jardine.

Their homemade cookies are made fresh every day with natural ingredients.

They offer a couple new flavors every month in addition to their staples.

“A majority of flavors were invented by my husband,” Tonia said.

Dine inside their colorful lobby or swing by on your way to work using their drive-thru.

“We want (employees) to remember your name, remember your order,” Tonia said. “We just wanted it to feel like you're part of our family.”

Stop by for some sweet treats at any of their 45 locations around the nation.