Women are outnumbered by men by at least 4 to 1 on film sets

This past year has been a busy one for film in Utah. And with the Sundance Film Festival just weeks away, Utah will once again be in the worldwide spotlight.

Virginia Pearce, Utah Film Commission Director, says there has been a slow rise in female directors, writers and producers. But, she says, "We know that women still lack opportunities in the film industry."

In fact, men outnumber women by at least 4 to 1 on film sets.

With these statistics in mind, the Utah Film Commission launched two events this past year: The Focus is Female and the Utah Women's Film Summit.

It's part of the bigger plan in Utah called The Inspire InUtah initiative, which supports women entrepreneurs and women in the workplace at every level.

You can learn more about it on the website, inutah.org/inspire.