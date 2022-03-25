Watch
The Place

Actions

Women are turning to a career in tech for the flexible hours and ability to work-from-home

It's National Women's History Month and we're honoring two very incredible women right here in Utah!
Posted at 1:52 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 15:52:55-04

It's National Women's History Month and we're honoring two very incredible women right here in Utah!

Trina Limpert, is the Co-Founder and Director of Operations of Tech-Moms. She started this nonprofit organization to help women transition into technology careers and find more successful employment.

They offer part-time training programs that provide students the opportunity to build the skills, knowledge, and professional network needed to transition into or re-enter a career in tech.

Ally Nickell is a Tech-Moms’ graduate and Co-Founder of Dev-Moms, a program she started after she graduated to coincide with Tech Moms.

For Ally, having the flexibility to work from home and pick her hours was a big reason why she wanted to find a job in tech... thanks to Tech Moms, she did!

Comcast is backing Tech-Moms by providing cash funding to support the Tech-Moms' technical training program, which offers a education in coding, cyber security, and data science.

For more information go to tech-moms.org and Utah.comcast.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere