Women are turning to a career in tech for the flexible hours and ability to work-from-home

It's National Women's History Month and we're honoring two very incredible women right here in Utah!

Trina Limpert, is the Co-Founder and Director of Operations of Tech-Moms. She started this nonprofit organization to help women transition into technology careers and find more successful employment.

They offer part-time training programs that provide students the opportunity to build the skills, knowledge, and professional network needed to transition into or re-enter a career in tech.

Ally Nickell is a Tech-Moms’ graduate and Co-Founder of Dev-Moms, a program she started after she graduated to coincide with Tech Moms.

For Ally, having the flexibility to work from home and pick her hours was a big reason why she wanted to find a job in tech... thanks to Tech Moms, she did!

Comcast is backing Tech-Moms by providing cash funding to support the Tech-Moms' technical training program, which offers a education in coding, cyber security, and data science.

For more information go to tech-moms.org and Utah.comcast.com