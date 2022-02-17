Women, are you feeling burned out? If so this online course is for you!

Mogul Mama, Shannon Bahrke, is a 3-time Olympian and 2-time Olympic Medalist. One of her Olympic medals was won right here on home soil at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.

Since the Olympics Shannon has been making her way as a Keynote Speaker.

She recently created a program called The W.I.L.L. Program - Women Impacting Leadership & Lives. This is an online program will help women from all over the country with the clarity, confidence, community, and commitment to be the champion of their own success.

Shannon known firsthand that women have carried a huge burden throughout COVID and so many of us are feeling burned out, overwhelmed, under appreciated and really trying to figure out their “what’s next?”The W.I.L.L. Program equips women with the tools, mindset, and strategies to claim their own success story.

The W.I.L.L. Program starts March 1st and it is a Virtual Zoom Classroom - so you can do it from anywhere!

The 11-week course is every Tuesday from 1-2pm MST and it is $499 for the entire course.

To enroll in the course you can go to thewillprogram.com

To follow Shannon on Instagram, FB, & LinkedIn her handle is @ShannonBahrke and her webiste for more info is ShannonBahrke.com