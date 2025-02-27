Women face unique risk factors for stroke in their lifetime

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women (this includes heart disease and stroke).

We talked with Jennifer Majersik, M.D., Professor of Neurology and Stroke Center Director at the University of Utah about why women face some unique stroke risk factors in their lifetime.

Things like pregnancy, preeclampsia and chronic stress can increase a woman's risk for high blood pressure, a leading cause of stroke.

Dr. Majersik says the good news is that the majority of strokes can be prevented with lifestyle changes and education.

Manage your blood pressure, eat a healthy diet, exercise/ move more, take care of your mental well-being and don't smoke.

If someone is having a stroke, they must get medical attention right away. Immediate treatment may minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.

Learn how to spot a stroke F.A.S.T.:

Face Drooping - Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the person's smile uneven?

Arm Weakness - Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

Speech Difficulty - Is speech slurred? Is the person unable to speak or hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence, like "The sky is blue."

Time to Call 911 - If someone shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 9-1-1 and get to a hospital immediately. Check the time so you'll know when the first symptoms appeared.

Visit stroke.org for more information.

