Women if you have to cross your legs when you sneeze, this treatment is for you

Urinary incontinence affects about a quarter of adult women at some point in their lives.

If you have to cross your legs when you sneeze or laugh too hard, or if you can't jump on a trampoline, you may be one of them.

Happy Valley Clinic offers a revolutionary treatment method called Emsella for urinary incontinence.

It's like doing 11,000 Kegel exercises in 29 minutes, which is humanly impossible.

When you sit on the machine, a magnet inside sends waves of energy to cause those muscles to fire automatically. You can be fully clothed.

Brock Roberts, owner of Happy Valley Clinic, says it usually takes about six treatments total.

Happy Valley Clinic offers other treatments for men and women including for erectile dysfunction, hormone therapy and more.

In fact, Brock says they are the most comprehensive men and women's sexual health clinic in Utah. They have locations in Murray and Provo.

