"Women Who Rock": How well do you know your music trivia?

International Women's Day is Wednesday, March 8, 2023 and KRCL is going big to amplify women's voices.

All of KRCLs women DJs are taking over the day one hour at a time playing their favorite songs from women artists all day from 6am-7pm.

They will also feature live in-studio sessions from Little Moon at 11am and Mel soul at 6pm.

Then, they'll move over to Mountain West Hard Cider (425 North 400 West) for KRCL's Women Who Rock Trivia Night. Everyone 21+ is welcome!

You can play as a team or as an individual.

Eugenie Hero Jaffee, KRCL 90.0fm Midday Show Host joined Jenny and Morgan with "Women Who Rock" trivia questions.

KRCL Midday Show also has a popular daily feature called 12 o'clock Women Who Rock where every day a different female musician is highlighted.

For more information please visit krcl.org.