Women's Equality in Utah: We have work to do!

Utah is ranked as one of the worst states for women's equality.

But there is a bold plan in place to make big changes by the year 2030.

Inspire In Utah - part of Go Utah's In Utah campaign is an initiative that supports women entrepreneurs and women in the workplace at every level.

There are some amazing organizations across the state that are working together to advance women in so many ways.

We talked with Cydni Tetro, who is involved with two of them. She is the co-founder and president of the Women Tech Council and also is involved with Brandless.

Brandless is a computer technology company that reaches all over the world.

The Women Tech Council has a mission to increase females in tech and STEM fields from high school through all stages of companies.

Cydni says by working together, we can figure out what's working with companies and what isn't and then together make systemic change.

If you'd like more information visit inutah.org/100-companies.